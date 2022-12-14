American national hunt Himalayan Ibex in Chitral

PESHAWAR – A foreigner hunted a trophy-size Himalayan ibex in Chitral district of Khyber Paktunkhwa, it emerged on Wednesday.

Reports said the American national hunted the season’s first ibex with horns measuring 45 inches in Shasha Conservancy on the outskirts of the district. He had obtained the permit by paying $100,000, local media reported.

A wildlife department official told media that an increase has been witnessed in population of the endangered Himalayan Ibex as result of measures taken by the department through community partnership.

Last month, the Pakistani government decided to sell permits to trophy hunters for a reserve fee of $25,000 each as it is scheduled to allow trophy hunting of endangered urial deer from December 15 to March 31.

Last year, the reserve fee for trophy hunting of an urial deer was set at $18,000.