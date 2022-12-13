Islamabad announces winter vacations schedule for schools

LAHORE – Federal Directorate of Education on Tuesday announced the winter vacations schedule for all state-run and private educational institutions in the federal capital.

In a notification, the directorate announced Winter vacation shall be observed in all educational institutions working under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education from December 26.

It further mentioned that vacations would will conclude on December 31, 2022 and educational activities will resume in the new year from January 2, 2023.

FDE also directed teaching and non-teaching staff not to leave the station in light of local government election.

Earlier this week, Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab announced winter vacations keeping in light of the cold weather.