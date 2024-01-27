Ayushmann Khurrana's "Dil Dil Pakistan" rendition sparks mixed reactions

Ayushmann Khurrana, a renowned Bollywood actor and singer, recently found himself at the centre of online debate after a video surfaced of him performing the Pakistani song "Dil Dil Pakistan" at a concert.

The song, a beloved anthem for many in Pakistan, sparked varied reactions across social media in both India and Pakistan.

Ayushman Khurana singing "Dil Dil Pakistan Jaan Jaan Pakistan" with Atif Aslam.

Many Indian users on social media expressed disapproval of Ayushmann's performance, with some calling for a boycott. Criticisms ranged from questioning the timing of the song's performance shortly after he attended the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony to critiquing his vocal rendition. Some even raised concerns about the song's political connotations in light of current India-Pakistan relations.

The clown ayushman was singing "Dil Dil Pakistan" when Pakistanis were kiIIing our soldiers & innocent citizens..



Modi invited him for Ram mandir 🛕 opening day and he is doing this



& BJP andh bhakt calling MS a anti national or anti Hindu #RamMandir

Pakistani netizens, on the other hand, largely responded positively, appreciating Khurrana's rendition and calling for music and art to remain separate from political disputes. Some even took the opportunity to highlight the unifying power of music across borders.

Dil Dil Pakistan 🇵🇰 song so good that even our parosis sing it with all passion @ayushmannk 🙌🏻



I think we should keep music - art far awar from politics and hate



I think we should keep music - art far awar from politics and hate

In Video: Bollywood Actor - Ayushman Khurana

Ayushman Khurrana singing Dil Dil Pakistan at a concert 🇵🇰 Much respect for Ayushman 🥲

His PR team confirmed the Dubai concert origin and the context of the performance, highlighting his aim to promote cross-cultural understanding.