Ayushmann Khurrana's "Dil Dil Pakistan" rendition sparks mixed reactions

Web Desk
11:33 PM | 27 Jan, 2024
Ayushmann Khurrana's
Source: Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana, a renowned Bollywood actor and singer, recently found himself at the centre of online debate after a video surfaced of him performing the Pakistani song "Dil Dil Pakistan" at a concert.

The song, a beloved anthem for many in Pakistan, sparked varied reactions across social media in both India and Pakistan.

Many Indian users on social media expressed disapproval of Ayushmann's performance, with some calling for a boycott. Criticisms ranged from questioning the timing of the song's performance shortly after he attended the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony to critiquing his vocal rendition. Some even raised concerns about the song's political connotations in light of current India-Pakistan relations.

Pakistani netizens, on the other hand, largely responded positively, appreciating Khurrana's rendition and calling for music and art to remain separate from political disputes. Some even took the opportunity to highlight the unifying power of music across borders.

His PR team confirmed the Dubai concert origin and the context of the performance, highlighting his aim to promote cross-cultural understanding.

Ayushmann Khurrana leaves the audience in awe with soulful rendition of 'Kahani Suno'

Web Desk

11:33 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

