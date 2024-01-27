Ayushmann Khurrana's "Dil Dil Pakistan" rendition sparks mixed reactions

Ayushmann Khurrana, a renowned Bollywood actor and singer, recently found himself at the centre of online debate after a video surfaced of him performing the Pakistani song "Dil Dil Pakistan" at a concert.
The song, a beloved anthem for many in Pakistan, sparked varied reactions across social media in both India and Pakistan.
Ayushman Khurana singing "Dil Dil Pakistan Jaan Jaan Pakistan" with Atif Aslam. pic.twitter.com/smAWuIyxaF— AKTK (@AKTKbasics) January 24, 2024
Many Indian users on social media expressed disapproval of Ayushmann's performance, with some calling for a boycott. Criticisms ranged from questioning the timing of the song's performance shortly after he attended the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony to critiquing his vocal rendition. Some even raised concerns about the song's political connotations in light of current India-Pakistan relations.
The clown ayushman was singing "Dil Dil Pakistan" when Pakistanis were kiIIing our soldiers & innocent citizens..— Manjeet Ghoshi (@ghoshi_manjeet) January 24, 2024
Modi invited him for Ram mandir 🛕 opening day and he is doing this
& BJP andh bhakt calling MS a anti national or anti Hindu #RamMandir pic.twitter.com/RcI6W90AHb
Pakistani netizens, on the other hand, largely responded positively, appreciating Khurrana's rendition and calling for music and art to remain separate from political disputes. Some even took the opportunity to highlight the unifying power of music across borders.
Dil Dil Pakistan 🇵🇰 song so good that even our parosis sing it with all passion @ayushmannk 🙌🏻— Ali Qasim (@aliqasim) January 24, 2024
I think we should keep music - art far awar from politics and hate
In Video: Bollywood Actor - Ayushman Khurana pic.twitter.com/1Oiwfh5lI4
Ayushman Khurrana singing Dil Dil Pakistan at a concert 🇵🇰 Much respect for Ayushman 🥲 pic.twitter.com/dPD1CLzRUn— Alisha Imran (@Alishaimran111) January 25, 2024
His PR team confirmed the Dubai concert origin and the context of the performance, highlighting his aim to promote cross-cultural understanding.
Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
