Rahat Fateh Ali Khan clarifies after beating up student in viral video

Soon after a viral video showed legendary Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan beating up his student over a "missing bottle of water", the man at the receiving end came forward and explained the entire episode.
Explaining the incident, Rahat's student Naveed Hasnain said the legendary singer beat him up because he had lost a bottle of water that was given to the singer by his spiritual teacher.
Dismissing the speculations about the incident, Hasnain said he is Rahat's student and his mentor could beat him. He said there was no truth in the reports circulating on social media about the incident.
Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan torturing his worker !#RahatFatehAliKhan pic.twitter.com/x85D6QLNhw— Shehzad Qureshi (@ShehxadGulHasen) January 27, 2024
Commenting on the incident, Rahat said it was a matter between a teacher and a student and there was nothing serious about it. He said that a teacher would appreciate his student when he would do something good and punish him when he would do something wrong.
Explanatory statement of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan I was asking the boy for Pir Sahib's distilled water in a bottle.#Shameful #RahatFatehAliKhan pic.twitter.com/6bqRMcAUMm— Rizwan Babar Army (@RizwanBabarArmy) January 27, 2024
In the viral video, Rahat could be seen slapping and beating Hasnain with a shoe and asking him to tell him about the missing bottle. Some other people too can be seen in the video, but no one tries to rescue Hasnain from the singer.
Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
