Rahat Fateh Ali Khan clarifies after beating up student in viral video

Soon after a viral video showed legendary Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan beating up his student over a "missing bottle of water", the man at the receiving end came forward and explained the entire episode.

Explaining the incident, Rahat's student Naveed Hasnain said the legendary singer beat him up because he had lost a bottle of water that was given to the singer by his spiritual teacher.

Dismissing the speculations about the incident, Hasnain said he is Rahat's student and his mentor could beat him. He said there was no truth in the reports circulating on social media about the incident.

Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan torturing his worker !

Commenting on the incident, Rahat said it was a matter between a teacher and a student and there was nothing serious about it. He said that a teacher would appreciate his student when he would do something good and punish him when he would do something wrong.

Explanatory statement of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan I was asking the boy for Pir Sahib's distilled water in a bottle.

In the viral video, Rahat could be seen slapping and beating Hasnain with a shoe and asking him to tell him about the missing bottle. Some other people too can be seen in the video, but no one tries to rescue Hasnain from the singer.