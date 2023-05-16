Ayushmann Khurrana leaves the audience in awe with soulful rendition of 'Kahani Suno'

Kahani Suno holds a special place as a significant composition that demands attention. This magnificent composition has firmly established itself as a masterpiece, resonating deeply with countless individuals as a poignant tribute to the anguish of unrequited love. It's enduring charm captivates audiences of all generations, and its popularity remains unwavering.

Remarkably, the song's influence extends far beyond Pakistan's borders, as it has garnered substantial recognition on a global scale. Originally released on Khalil's personal YouTube channel eight months ago, the track has garnered widespread attention from around the world, inspiring numerous singers to cover it across the globe and Ayushmann Khurrana is no different.

Known for his versatile performances and unconventional choice of roles, Ayushmann has carved a niche for himself as a powerhouse performer. In addition to his acting prowess, Ayushmann is also an accomplished singer. He has lent his soulful voice to several of his film soundtracks, including popular songs like "Pani Da Rang" and "Nazm Nazm." His musical talents further enhance his performances and contribute to his unique appeal as an artist.

In a recent concert, he caught the attention of the audience by passionately performing his own rendition of Khalil's song. The crowd erupted in cheers, joining in and singing along, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, he was last seen in Doctor G, An Action Hero, and Dream Girl.