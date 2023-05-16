Netizens disapprove of Jubin Nautiyal's version of 'Kahani Suno'

Bollywood has earned a reputation for extensively borrowing international content without proper credit. Within this trend, Jubin Nutiyal, a prominent singer in the Indian entertainment industry, has gained notoriety for copying tunes without acknowledging the original creators.
In recent times, Indian singers have covered several immensely popular Pakistani songs, including Baari, Pasoori, Bol Kaffara and Kahani Suno. These singers seem to have a fondness for performing hit Pakistani songs.
A video of Jubin Nutiyal singing the trending and famous song "Kahani Suno" by Kaifi Khalil during a live concert was recently circulating on social media. Pakistanis expressed their displeasure at Jubin Nutiyal for singing Kaifi Khalil's song, stating that they only wanted to hear it in Kaifi's voice.
Many fans expressed a desire to "un-hear" Jubin's rendition. They say that he lacks original songs of his own. Some fans even predict that he will copy this song as well, given his history of copying famous Pakistani tracks.
Kahani Suno, the renowned song by Khalil, has captured the affection of countless individuals, emerging as an iconic anthem for unrequited love. Its poignant lyrics and unforgettable melody have deeply touched the hearts of people worldwide.
