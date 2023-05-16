Search

NSC decides to punish people who damaged military and private properties

07:05 PM | 16 May, 2023
NSC decides to punish people who damaged military and private properties


ISLAMABAD - The National Security Committee, the top civil-military body responsible for national security, on Tuesday decided to file legal charges against those who harmed private and military properties during the recent protests following ex-PM Imran Khan’s arrest.

Federal ministers and top military officers attended a meeting of the National Security Committee, which was presided over by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

According to media reports, during the meeting, a briefing on the effects and actions of the violent episodes on May 9 was presented.

Reports claim that the National Security Committee meeting harshly denounced the violent events of May 9 and agreed to pursue legal action against individuals responsible for causing damage to private and military property.

National Security Committee declared that attacks on the nation's security and defence institutions are unacceptable and that military property damage committed under the pretext of political goals is unacceptable.

Jinnah House, a symbol of national pride, was set on fire, and the Prime Minister reportedly said that the attack on institutions for political reasons is regrettable. He added that what the enemy could not accomplish in 75 years was accomplished by members of a political party.

He claimed that the entire country supports the armed forces and that Pakistani forces' patience during the violent situations is praiseworthy.

Last Tuesday, the PTI chairman was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Al-Qadir Trust case, sparking violent protests in various cities of the country. The protesters had also entered the cantonment areas, with one of the worst attacks was witnessed in Lahore where corps commander house was ransacked.

