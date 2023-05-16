Alizeh Shah treats her fans with hilarious Instagram stories

Alizeh Shah, the stunning and immensely talented actress from Lollywood, has enchanted numerous fans with her mesmerizing beauty and irresistible charm.
Her remarkable acting prowess has swiftly propelled her to the ranks of A-list actors, garnering her immense fame and recognition, particularly following her highly successful performance in the acclaimed drama series Ehd e Wafa.
Today, she delighted her fans by sharing playful and lighthearted content on social media. She posted pictures using both a teenage and an old-age filter.
Furthermore, Shah treated her fans to a glimpse of her flawless locks on a particularly good hair day. She shared stunning pictures of herself, confidently flaunting her hair, which looked radiant and perfectly styled.
By sharing these snapshots, Alizeh not only displayed her impeccable fashion sense and beauty but also Her pictures exuded confidence and served as a testament to her impeccable style and ability to effortlessly pull off various looks, further solidifying her status as a style icon in the industry.
On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi and Chaand Raat Aur Chandni.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 16, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365
|368
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3..53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.51
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.93
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.