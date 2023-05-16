Search

Lifestyle

Alizeh Shah treats her fans with hilarious Instagram stories

Maheen Khawaja 07:19 PM | 16 May, 2023
Alizeh Shah treats her fans with hilarious Instagram stories
Source: Alizeh Shah (Instagram)

Alizeh Shah, the stunning and immensely talented actress from Lollywood, has enchanted numerous fans with her mesmerizing beauty and irresistible charm.

Her remarkable acting prowess has swiftly propelled her to the ranks of A-list actors, garnering her immense fame and recognition, particularly following her highly successful performance in the acclaimed drama series Ehd e Wafa.

Today, she delighted her fans by sharing playful and lighthearted content on social media. She posted pictures using both a teenage and an old-age filter. 

Furthermore, Shah treated her fans to a glimpse of her flawless locks on a particularly good hair day. She shared stunning pictures of herself, confidently flaunting her hair, which looked radiant and perfectly styled.

By sharing these snapshots, Alizeh not only displayed her impeccable fashion sense and beauty but also Her pictures exuded confidence and served as a testament to her impeccable style and ability to effortlessly pull off various looks, further solidifying her status as a style icon in the industry.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi and Chaand Raat Aur Chandni

What's 'cooking' between Alizeh Shah and Hashaam Khan?

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Hajra Yamin sends pulses racing with latest Instagram post

05:24 PM | 16 May, 2023

Neelam Muneer stuns fans in form-fitting parrot green dress

07:21 PM | 15 May, 2023

Parineeti Chopra announces engagement with Indian politician on Instagram

12:18 PM | 15 May, 2023

Impatient Ushna Shah is 'counting days' to reunite with husband

06:45 PM | 15 May, 2023

Hareem Shah vows to 'expose' Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mufti Qavi

09:14 PM | 14 May, 2023

Mehwish Hayat leaves fans smitten with latest Instagram post

11:56 AM | 15 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

In just two hours, UAE residents can register vehicles, get license: ...

10:22 PM | 16 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 16th May 2023

09:03 AM | 16 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 16, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.9 297.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365 368
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.36
Indian Rupee INR 3..53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 65.51
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.93 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.59
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 16, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: