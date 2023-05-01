What's 'cooking' between Alizeh Shah and Hashaam Khan?

Lollywood's doll-eyed diva, Alizeh Shah, has contributed much to the entertainment industry with her charm, talent and beauty.

With her breakthrough in Ehd e Wafa in 2019, Shah has been ruling the drama industry, but her diehard fans want more of her charismatic presence on the screen and on the internet too.

Enjoying millions of followers on multiple social media platforms, the Dil Mom Ka Diya actress keeps her followers updated with rare and candid moments from her private and personal life.

Most recently, the 22-year-old actress shared another Instagram post where she hinted at an upcoming project with aspiring actor, Hashaam Khan.

Although the Jo Tu Chahey star did not divulge details, she definitely stirred curiosity among netizens. Shah captioned, "something's cooking" followed by a film camera emoji.

On the acting front, Shah was recently seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni and Taqdeer.

Khan, on the other hand, was seen in Aap Kay Ajanay Say and Mehboob Aapke Qadmon Main.