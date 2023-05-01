Search

Immigration

Saudi Arabia grants free visas to evacuees from Sudan

Web Desk 10:13 PM | 1 May, 2023
Saudi Arabia grants free visas to evacuees from Sudan

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has announced to grant free visas to all nationals who have been evacuated from Sudan on a legal basis. 

Lt. Gen. Sulaiman Al-Yahya, director general of Passports (Jawazat), confirmed the development and said that this initiative comes under the directives of the wise leadership of Saudi Arabia.

“Accordingly, those who were evacuated from Sudan can enter the Kingdom as any member of the Saudi society and as any person who visits the Kingdom and they can have free movement. However, they must have scheduled departure plans,” he said.

Besides, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that 5,013 people belonging to 100 countries from Sudan have been evacuated since the beginning of the military operation between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

The development comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to lend helping hand to those in trouble either belonging to the kingdom or are nationals of friendly countries.

Meanwhile, 45 Saudi citizens and 36 Pakistani nationals arrived at King Abdullah Air Base in the western sector in Jeddah from Sudan on Sunday morning. They were evacuated on board a transport plane of the Royal Saudi Air Force.

Pakistan's  Foreign office said on Monday that nearly all 1,000 Pakistanis would be evacuated from war-torn Sudan within the next 24 to 48 hours. 

As per the statement, a total of 636 stranded Pakistanis had returned home as they landed in Karachi via Jeddah separately on five special PAF flights to date. 

With the latest batch of evacuees, as many as 729 Pakistanis have been repatriated to the country so far. The FO has been working to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in the war zone ever since the conflict began earlier this month.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Saudi citizens can now travel to this Asian country visa free

11:17 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Greece to retain minimum amount of investment needed for Golden Visas

09:33 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

How to get Hajj permit without 'Mehram'? Saudi government announces procedure

11:51 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Free ferry service in Abu Dhabi: Here's how to enjoy the true Emirati experience

08:37 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Do Muslims need permit for Umrah after Ramadan? Saudi government clarifies policy

02:56 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

UAE announces free parking, tolls as Eid al Fitr nears

11:01 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Saudi Arabia grants free visas to evacuees from Sudan

10:13 PM | 1 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st May 2023

09:05 AM | 1 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on 1 May 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 01, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.65
Euro EUR 316.5 319.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.73 42.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.66 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.82
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 1 May 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Karachi PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Islamabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Peshawar PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Quetta PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Sialkot PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Attock PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Gujranwala PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Jehlum PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Multan PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Bahawalpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Gujrat PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Okara PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Chakwal PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Hyderabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Nowshehra PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Sargodha PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Faisalabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Mirpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: