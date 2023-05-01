Saudi Arabia grants free visas to evacuees from Sudan

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has announced to grant free visas to all nationals who have been evacuated from Sudan on a legal basis.
Lt. Gen. Sulaiman Al-Yahya, director general of Passports (Jawazat), confirmed the development and said that this initiative comes under the directives of the wise leadership of Saudi Arabia.
“Accordingly, those who were evacuated from Sudan can enter the Kingdom as any member of the Saudi society and as any person who visits the Kingdom and they can have free movement. However, they must have scheduled departure plans,” he said.
Besides, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that 5,013 people belonging to 100 countries from Sudan have been evacuated since the beginning of the military operation between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.
The development comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to lend helping hand to those in trouble either belonging to the kingdom or are nationals of friendly countries.
Meanwhile, 45 Saudi citizens and 36 Pakistani nationals arrived at King Abdullah Air Base in the western sector in Jeddah from Sudan on Sunday morning. They were evacuated on board a transport plane of the Royal Saudi Air Force.
Pakistan's Foreign office said on Monday that nearly all 1,000 Pakistanis would be evacuated from war-torn Sudan within the next 24 to 48 hours.
As per the statement, a total of 636 stranded Pakistanis had returned home as they landed in Karachi via Jeddah separately on five special PAF flights to date.
With the latest batch of evacuees, as many as 729 Pakistanis have been repatriated to the country so far. The FO has been working to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in the war zone ever since the conflict began earlier this month.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 01, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Okara
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
