Gold price declines by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of gold plummeted once more on Tuesday in Pakistan as the rate of the precious metal varies on the global market due to unpredictability around the US debt ceiling.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs2,000 to close at Rs233,100 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs1,714 to settle at Rs199,846, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $9 to settle at $2,006 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained also decreased by Rs50 per tola and Rs42.86 per 10gm to settle at Rs2,950 per tola and Rs2,529.14 per 10 grams, respectively.