Mehwish "could" become a singer, says Sahir Ali Bagga

It is quite a feat in itself to be praised by Pakistani music industry's revered singer, Sahir Ali Bagga, when you're not a professional singer but, Mehwish Hayat has done that. The megastar, whose illustrious career in the drama and film industries speaks volumes of her talent and stardom, managed to charm Bagga to praise her singing skills.

During his recent appearance on the show, Had Kar Di hosted by rising star Momin Saqib, the Roye Roye singer talked about the prominent actresses of Lollywood who ventured into the music scene and stunned the audience with their multi-talents.

Having worked with Alizeh Shah, Hania Aamir, Sajal Aly, and Mehwish Hayat on different songs, Bagga had to make the ultimate choice and picked the one amateur singer who can easily segue into the music industry.

All praises for the Mere Qatil Mere Dildar actress, the Baazi singer said that Hayat could make a name for herself in the music fraternity. “Mehwish Hayat sings very well, I have heard her singing, and she's also sang in Coke Studio so I think her chances of pursuing a successful career are strong."

On the music front, Bagga's recent singles songs include Badnamiyan, Dhola, Pyaar Hai Tumsay, Kya Hai Ishq, Piya Naam Ka Diya, Bharosa Pyar Tera, Aankhoon Main Aansoo, Kahin Deep Jaley, and Mohlat.