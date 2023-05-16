Search

LifestyleVideos

Mehwish "could" become a singer, says Sahir Ali Bagga

Noor Fatima 09:20 PM | 16 May, 2023
Mehwish

It is quite a feat in itself to be praised by Pakistani music industry's revered singer, Sahir Ali Bagga, when you're not a professional singer but, Mehwish Hayat has done that. The megastar, whose illustrious career in the drama and film industries speaks volumes of her talent and stardom, managed to charm Bagga to praise her singing skills.

During his recent appearance on the show, Had Kar Di hosted by rising star Momin Saqib, the Roye Roye singer talked about the prominent actresses of Lollywood who ventured into the music scene and stunned the audience with their multi-talents.

Having worked with Alizeh Shah, Hania Aamir, Sajal Aly, and Mehwish Hayat on different songs, Bagga had to make the ultimate choice and picked the one amateur singer who can easily segue into the music industry.

All praises for the Mere Qatil Mere Dildar actress, the Baazi singer said that Hayat could make a name for herself in the music fraternity. “Mehwish Hayat sings very well, I have heard her singing, and she's also sang in Coke Studio so I think her chances of pursuing a successful career are strong."

On the music front, Bagga's recent singles songs include Badnamiyan, Dhola, Pyaar Hai Tumsay, Kya Hai Ishq, Piya Naam Ka Diya, Bharosa Pyar Tera, Aankhoon Main Aansoo, Kahin Deep Jaley, and Mohlat.

Alizeh Shah’s debut song with Sahir Ali Bagga gets applause

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Maha Ali Kazmi responds to Ali Noor’s defamation notice

03:45 PM | 16 May, 2023

Mehwish Hayat leaves fans smitten with latest Instagram post

11:56 AM | 15 May, 2023

'Paani da bulbula' singer Yaqoob Atif passes away at 76

08:16 PM | 13 May, 2023

Maya Ali appeals Imran Khan to protest sensibly

07:41 PM | 10 May, 2023

Ali Sethi seen trying to impress Shae Gill in latest video

08:42 PM | 9 May, 2023

WATCH — Indian singer Shaan kicks off his acting career

07:20 PM | 9 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Saudi dignitary lands in Pakistan for 'Road to Makkah' project: ...

10:46 PM | 16 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 16th May 2023

09:03 AM | 16 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 16, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.9 297.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365 368
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.36
Indian Rupee INR 3..53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 65.51
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.93 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.59
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 16, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: