WATCH: Qasim Ali Shah breaks silence on his leaked viral photos

12:49 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistani motivational speaker and educationist Qasim Ali Shah Saturday responded to the viral leaked pictures controversy which is currently trending on Twitter.

A number of topless pictures of Shah were doing rounds on the internet, while many users hinted at more indecent pictures and videos in the coming days.

Following the public outcry on social sites, Qasim Ali Shah cleared the air about the semi-nude pictures that was surfaced earlier on Saturday.

Speaking in a recorded video message, the Lahore-based educationist said the viral leaked pictures, which are from his personal data, were posted on the internet after his data was stolen from his mobile phone.

The selfies, in which Shah can be seen standing shirtless, were my personal pictures taken at my residence, he said while adding that the pictures are around three to four years old.

Addressing the controversy, with a big smile on his face, he said “It was speculated that more indecent pictures and videos will be leaked on the internet”, however, he clarified that “the pictures and videos everyone is waiting aren’t coming for sure”.

Justifying the skimpy clothes at the residence, he said that he used to wear Dhoti [a loose piece of clothing wrapped around the lower half of the body] along with a vest while staying inside.

The motivational speaker also revealed that he and his family get amused after reading hilarious comments about the upcoming pictures. He also added that he already has approached the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency and submitted a complaint for further action.

