Madhuri Dixit, Shehnaaz Gill set stage ablaze with breathtaking dance moves on 'Ghagra' song

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit and Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill left their fans stunned with the adorable dance moves in new viral video.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill appeared in the ‘Love Special’ episode of the Dance Deewane 3, where the latter shook a leg with Madhuri Dixit. The video went viral on social media.

In the video, Shehnaaz and the Devdas actress can be seen dancing their hearts out on song Ghagra from film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Madhuri looks gorgeous in her sky blue saree while Shehnaaz wore a blue gown.

Rumoured lovebirds and Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been the centre of attraction these days ever since their appearance on Bigg Boss OTT.