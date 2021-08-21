Major Arab countries ban Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom

09:54 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Major Arab countries ban Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom
Bell Bottom, the new movie starring Bollywood’s action hero Akshay Kumar, has been banned in three Arab countries for allegedly distorting facts.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar have not allowed the department concerns for the screening of the movie, which was released on August 19.

The plot of the movie revolves around hijacking of an Indian aircraft in 1980s. The second part of the movie shows hijackers take the plane from Lahore to Dubai while Akshay Kumar leads the rescue operation, keeping the matter secret from UAE’s defence minister.

However, the fact is that the whole operation was led by then UAE Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the UAE had arrested the hijackers.

