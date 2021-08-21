Pakistan sends Covid-19 medical aid to Sri Lanka

10:45 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Pakistan sends Covid-19 medical aid to Sri Lanka
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has sent a consignment comprising medical equipment to Sri Lanka to support its Covid-19 response.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Colombo Major General (R) Muhammad Saad Khattak called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees and handed over a stock of medical equipment for the treatment of patients.

The medical equipment donated by Pakistan includes 75 Pakistani-made ventilators and 150 C-PAP breathing aid machines.

The stock of medical equipment has been donated under Pakistan’s SAARC COVID-19 emergency assistance contributing to the regional effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appreciating the generous donation of Pakistan, the prime minister emphasized the importance of maintaining bilateral relations between the two countries.

Pakistan hopes to export indigenous ventilators ... 05:35 PM | 20 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain hoped that Pakistan will start exporting ...

More From This Category
Pakistan’s Foreign Office clarifies reports ...
08:14 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
PIA suspends flight operation to Kabul
08:08 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Man who forcibly kissed girl on rickshaw in ...
07:01 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
China asks Pakistan to improve security mechanism ...
02:04 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Pakistan-Iran freight train service resumed
01:00 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in ...
12:20 PM | 21 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Major Arab countries ban Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom
09:54 PM | 21 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr