Pakistan sends Covid-19 medical aid to Sri Lanka
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has sent a consignment comprising medical equipment to Sri Lanka to support its Covid-19 response.
High Commissioner of Pakistan to Colombo Major General (R) Muhammad Saad Khattak called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees and handed over a stock of medical equipment for the treatment of patients.
The medical equipment donated by Pakistan includes 75 Pakistani-made ventilators and 150 C-PAP breathing aid machines.
H.E Maj Gen @SaadKhtk & DHC Mr. Tanvir @bhatti731 called on the Hon @PresRajapaksa @SrilankaPMO & handed over lifesaving COVID-19 medical equipment from 🇵🇰 Gov to 🇱🇰 incl. 75 ventilators & 150 C-PAP breathing aid machines #MadeinPakistan @MFA_SriLanka @epwing_official pic.twitter.com/DmXCa5LR0x
The stock of medical equipment has been donated under Pakistan’s SAARC COVID-19 emergency assistance contributing to the regional effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Appreciating the generous donation of Pakistan, the prime minister emphasized the importance of maintaining bilateral relations between the two countries.
