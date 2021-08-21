Pakistan sends Covid-19 medical aid to Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has sent a consignment comprising medical equipment to Sri Lanka to support its Covid-19 response.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Colombo Major General (R) Muhammad Saad Khattak called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees and handed over a stock of medical equipment for the treatment of patients.

The medical equipment donated by Pakistan includes 75 Pakistani-made ventilators and 150 C-PAP breathing aid machines.

The stock of medical equipment has been donated under Pakistan’s SAARC COVID-19 emergency assistance contributing to the regional effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appreciating the generous donation of Pakistan, the prime minister emphasized the importance of maintaining bilateral relations between the two countries.