Police deployed at TikTok star Ayesha Akram’s house

A police team has been deployed at the house of TikTok star Ayesha Akram, who was harassed and molested by a mob of hundreds of people at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14.

Soon after videos of a charged mob touching and molesting Ayesha went viral on social media, government authorities sprang into action and registered a case against more than 400 mobsters.

According to the police, eight policemen have been deployed inside and outside Ayesha’s house and nobody is allowed to meet her without her prior permission.

Ayesha says her parents have fallen sick due to the mental torture caused by the incident. Also, police and other state agencies are interrogating Ayesha about the incident.

According to the police, at least 66 people have been arrested so far in connection with assault on Ayesha.

Shariq Jamal, Lahore Police DIG for Investigation, says that around 300 people have been interrogated in this case so far. He says that around 100 people have been taken into custody. Also, their geo fencing and face matching has been done, he says. He says the TikTok star and her friends will identify the mobsters. He says that remaining people linked to the assault will be arrested soon.