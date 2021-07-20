Pakistan hopes to export indigenous ventilators this year

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain hoped that Pakistan will start exporting domestically manufactured ventilators this year.

“As the result of work done by the science ministry during Covid, fourth company has gotten a license to manufacture ventilators,” he said in a tweet.

The minister said that the health city established in Faisalabad will start manufacturing Auto disposable syringes from September.

الحمداللہ سائنس منسٹری میں COVID کے دوران جو کام ہوا اس کے نتیجے میں چوتھی کمپنی کو بھی Ventillators بنانے کا لائسنس مل گیا ہے، اس سال مجھے پوری امید ہے کہ ہم ventsایکسپورٹ کرنا شروع کر دیں گے، فیصل آبادمیں ہیلتھ سٹی بنایا تھاستمبر میں Auto disposable سرنج بنانا شروع ہوں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 20, 2021

In July 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the facility of country’s first-ever indigenously made ventilators at National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) in Haripur.

The Prime Minister opened the project of local manufacturing of portable ventilators named ‘SafeVent

SP100’, having the FDA/CE approval as an economical and reliable ventilator in terms of usage and safety.

Terming the occasion as ‘landmark achievement’, he said abundant talent in the country could help gain self-reliance in technological innovation and vowed the government’s strong support to such initiatives.

The Prime Minister commended the initiative of NRTC team and the Ministry of Science and Technology for successfully producing locally-made ventilators.

He said Pakistan’s response to coronavirus pandemic and adopting strategy of smart lockdown while keeping economy afloat was widely acknowledged.