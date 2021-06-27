Pakistan approves second indigenous ventilator 

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that another locally-manufactured ventilator has been registered after it fulfills all quality standards and regulatory requirements.

The information minister took to Twitter and appreciated Pakistan scientists and engineers for their contribution in the medical field during the last two years.

He added that every Pakistan should proud of the great achievement.

In July 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the facility of country’s first-ever indigenously made ventilators at National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) in Haripur.

The Prime Minister opened the project of local manufacturing of portable ventilators named ‘SafeVent

SP100’, having the FDA/CE approval as economical and reliable ventilator in terms of usage and safety.

Terming the occasion as ‘landmark achievement’, he said abundant talent in the country could help gain self-reliance in technological innovation and vowed the government’s strong support to such initiatives.

The Prime Minister commended the initiative of NRTC team and the Ministry of Science and Technology for successfully producing locally-made ventilators.

He said Pakistan’s response to coronavirus pandemic and adopting strategy of smart lockdown while keeping economy afloat was widely acknowledged.