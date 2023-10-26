Watch: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone share their wedding video

In 2012, Deepika Padukone made an appearance on Simi Garewal's talk show. During the show, the actress, still recovering from a well-known heartbreak, received a surprising prediction about her love life from a tarot card reader, Munisha Khatwani. To her amazement, Khatwani foresaw that the person Deepika would marry would be intelligent, educated, and deeply enamoured by her.

Deepika and Ranveer, on the surface, appeared to be quite different individuals. While Ranveer was known for his flamboyant nature, Deepika had a more reserved demeanour. However, it was this contrast that seemed to make their relationship work so well. Nearly five years after their extravagant destination wedding in Italy, we finally got a glimpse of their famous DeepVeer wedding.

The couple was featured as the first guests on filmmaker Karan Johar's popular talk show, "Koffee With Karan," during its eighth season. Deepika and Ranveer, still deeply in love, shared clips from their wedding that had made headlines worldwide. The four-minute video started with Ranveer toasting their engagement, expressing his excitement about marrying Deepika and jokingly saying that if someone had told him he'd marry her one day, he would have thought they were crazy.

The video continued with three and a half minutes of precious moments from their joyful wedding ceremonies, featuring both their families and friends. Deepika's father, Prakash Padukone, remarked on how Ranveer's vibrant personality brought a welcome change to their otherwise quiet family.

In a heartfelt conversation with the videographer, Deepika shared her feelings about tying the knot with Ranveer, emphasizing his unique qualities and how their marriage had made her feel complete.

The video of their wedding had a connection to her famous film, "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani." It was filmed by the same person who had shot the popular song "Kabira" from the 2013 movie. The videographers, Abhijit Datta and Jenish Maru recalled how Deepika had whispered her wish for them to capture her wedding during the filming of "Kabira," and they had fulfilled that promise years later.

The wedding also moved Karan Johar, who was seen getting emotional by the end of the video. He expressed his happiness for the couple while admitting his own loneliness, as he was not in a relationship. He yearned for the kind of deep connection that Deepika and Ranveer shared.

DeepVeer fans praised the couple for their love and commitment on social media, with many calling them the epitome of soulmates and true love.

