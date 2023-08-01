Deepika Padukone turns up the heat in monochrome bikini

Deepika Padukone is the reigning queen of Bollywood, captivating audiences with every step she takes. From her striking screen presence to her versatile performances, she has become a true icon in the world of entertainment. With each role she portrays, she leaves an indelible mark, making hearts skip a beat and inspiring admiration from fans around the globe.

Recently, she set the internet ablaze with a stunning throwback photo showcasing her enviable abs in a monochrome bikini. The talented starlet radiated confidence and grace in the mesmerizing snapshot, leaving fans inspired by her impeccable physique.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Deepika shared the captivating picture with the caption, "Once upon a time... Not so long ago..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

As the photo went viral, celebrities and fans showered her with compliments. Ranveer Singh, her husband, humorously commented, "A warning would’ve been nice."

On the work front, her exciting lineup of projects includes the futuristic film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas, as well as collaborations with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shahrukh Khan.