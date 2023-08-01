Deepika Padukone turns up the heat in monochrome bikini

Deepika Padukone is the reigning queen of Bollywood, captivating audiences with every step she takes. From her striking screen presence to her versatile performances, she has become a true icon in the world of entertainment. With each role she portrays, she leaves an indelible mark, making hearts skip a beat and inspiring admiration from fans around the globe.
Recently, she set the internet ablaze with a stunning throwback photo showcasing her enviable abs in a monochrome bikini. The talented starlet radiated confidence and grace in the mesmerizing snapshot, leaving fans inspired by her impeccable physique.
Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Deepika shared the captivating picture with the caption, "Once upon a time... Not so long ago..."
As the photo went viral, celebrities and fans showered her with compliments. Ranveer Singh, her husband, humorously commented, "A warning would’ve been nice."
On the work front, her exciting lineup of projects includes the futuristic film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas, as well as collaborations with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shahrukh Khan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 1, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|320.5
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373
|376.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.1
|77.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.72
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
