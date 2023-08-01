Father-daughter duo Sara and Saif Ali Khan share TV screen for the first time

Bollywood's dynamic duo, Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan have finally graced the screen together in a captivating ad, leaving fans thrilled.

Sara dons the role of a confident cop, while Saif transforms into a convict, setting the stage for a compelling encounter. As the two share an intriguing exchange on car insurance, their on-screen chemistry sparks excitement among fans who are now eagerly hoping to see them team up for a full-fledged film soon.

"Maine toh dad ko car insurance lene ka naya tarika sikha diya! Coz, you’re never too young to teach your dad something new, hain na ????????‍♀️For instant renewals on car insurance" captioned the Gaslight actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Fans expressed their excitement in the comment section. Here's what they had to say:

On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro... In Dino, Jagan Shakti's untitled project, and Murder Mubarak.