Finding peace "within": Sara Ali Khan shares getaway pictures, videos from mountains

Web Desk 11:43 PM | 28 Jul, 2023
Finding peace
With so much going on in the world, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, is looking for some peace. The royalty of B-Town, Khan comes from an influential family of actors and nawabs, and an illustrious career of her own. But with all the hustle and bustle, the Coolie No. 1 diva craves a much-needed break.

Having access to all the luxuries in the world, the Pataudi diva has proven to be a wanderlust looking for peace. With her recent social media post, it looks like the Simmba star has found what she's seeking.

In a recent Instagram post, the 27-year-old star shared a carousel of pictures as she sought peace in the mountains. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke asked a rhetorical question, "Where and how can we find peace?" and answered, "Everywhere. Just look within." 

On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro... In Dino, Jagan Shakti's untitled project, and Murder Mubarak.

Sara Ali Khan spotted with top Pakistani designer in London

