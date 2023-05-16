WATCH — Oscar-winner actress aces Pakistani saree

Who would've thought that Pakistanis would become the ultimate style icon for Oscar-winning actors? In a surprising turn of events, Hollywood's star Lupita Nyong'o aced a Pakistani couture saree and stepped up the game during the event of veteran director Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding, a musical at St. Ann's Warehouse in New York City.
Nyong'o paid tribute to the rich Indian culture by stepping out in a saree, gold earrings, and an intricate henna tattoo on her bald head, made with "Jagua, a natural skin dye from South America."
But how did Nair and Nyong'o become friends? Mira Nair and Lupita Nyong'o worked together in the film Queen of Katwe. Nyong'o also interned under Mira Nair during The Namesake.
Nyong’o's pink, red and yellow colored saree and complementary golden earrings were everything that the internet needed to be obsessed.
In her Instagram post, the Black Panther famed actress revealed that the tattoo design was done by Sabeena, a self-taught henna artist in New York, her makeup by Nick Barose, and the stellar saree borrowed from Pakistani fashion designer, Misha Japanwala.
Following the show, Nyong'o posed with cast member Namit Das and his wife, actor Shruti Vyas.
On the work front, Nyong'o is known for her impeccable acting in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, 12 Years A Slave, Black Panther, and Us, among others. She won the Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for 12 Years A Slave.
