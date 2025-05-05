Inter Paper Leaked in Sindh on first day of Annual Exams 2025

LARKANA – Students of Intermediate in Sindh received solved question papers in WhatsApp groups, as Inter paper leaked on first day of annual examination.

The credibility of ongoing intermediate examinations in Sindh once again come under scrutiny as Urdu paper for 11th grade was leaked before the exam started in Larkana. The leak, reportedly shared through WhatsApp group, shows persistent issue of organized cheating and failure of examination boards to curb it.

According to sources, the paper was circulated online ahead of scheduled exam, the very first day of the annual exams held under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana. Not only was paper leaked in advance, but the so-called “bootie mafia” was also actively assisting students with solutions during the exam via social media.

This is not first such incident this exam season. Earlier, Board of Intermediate Education Karachi faced similar scandal when ninth-grade mathematics paper (science group) was leaked before exam started. That paper also made rounds on WhatsApp, sparking outrage among students, parents, and education stakeholders.

Despite repeated incidents, no significant action has been taken by concerned boards to prevent such leaks or hold those responsible accountable. Critics argue that the growing influence of organized cheating networks poses a serious threat to the integrity of the examination system in Sindh.