Chenab Water flow cut off to Pakistan by India after suspension of Indus Water Treaty

SRINAGAR – Indian government further aggravated border tensions towards suspending its obligations under Indus Waters Treaty by stopping flow of water from the Baglihar dam on the Chenab River to Pakistan.

Reports in international media said New Delhi moved to cut water flow from the Kishanganga hydroelectric project on the Jhelum River.

Indian authorities initiated reservoir enhancement operations at two major hydropower projects in the Kashmir region, amid exit from the long-standing agreements established by the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960.

India’s act of war comes after a week of discussions and hydrological assessments, per reports. National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) confirmed that de-silting operations were launched at the Baglihar dam, reducing water flow to Pakistan by up to 90%.

New Delhi also planned similar operations for Kishanganga dam, located in occupied Kashmir. The gates of the Baglihar project had been closed, with de-silting operations starting over weekend.

While India’s immediate actions are unlikely to affect Pakistan’s water supply immediately, experts warn that future projects in the region could lead to more serious disruptions if India continues to pursue such measures. Pakistan, which heavily depends on these rivers for irrigation and hydropower, has already threatened legal action in response to India’s move, with some officials labeling any attempt to block or divert the water flow as an “act of war.”

India has not informed Pakistan about the ongoing operations at the Baglihar and Salal dams, with sources suggesting that such work has never been carried out at these sites before due to the restrictions placed by the treaty.

Pakistan has warned that the suspension of the treaty will not go unchallenged. As tensions continue to rise over the water dispute, the international community is closely monitoring the situation, with calls for both nations to return to the negotiating table to resolve the conflict peacefully.