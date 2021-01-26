Bakhtawar Bhutto's mehndi function kicks off today

KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, who was engaged to the son of a US-based businessman last year, is all set to tie the knot with him later this month.

The pre-wedding ceremonies of the eldest daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and slain Benazir Bhutto, have started with a Milad function organised on Sunday at Bilawal House in Karachi.

Her Mehndi ceremony will be held today (Jan 27). Details about her costume for the function and mehndi design have not been disclosed. A simple function is likely to be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her fiancé Mahmood Chaudhry has already reached Karachi.

Bakhtawar's nikah with her fiancé would be held on Jan 29 and the function of baraat would take place on Jan 30.

A brief statement issued by Bilawal House said that some 300 guests were expected at the main function on Jan 30.

In a simple engagement ceremony in November 2020, the couple had exchanged rings amid celebratory shouts and claps from the guests, who included a few senior politicians, PPP leaders, business giants, real estate tycoons, prominent lawyers, some legislators and close relatives at Bilawal House.