PTI govt gears up for e-voting in next general elections

09:03 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
PTI govt gears up for e-voting in next general elections
Share

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz revealed that the PTI government has been making efforts to introduce electronic voting system in the next general elections in order ensure to ensure transparency in the system.

Talking to media after the federal cabinet, he said that the government wanted to bring the Overseas Pakistanis in electoral process by enabling them to cast their votes. He also appreciated the overseas nationals for their role in economic uplift of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed on a need to ensure transparency in elections so no one could raise objection on the elections results.

The information minister further said that the government was also making efforts for transparency in Senate election process, adding that public should be aware of people who resort to use of money for buying votes.

The premier, according to Shibli, issued directives for the departments concerned to take effective steps for checking incidents of rape and sexual assault against women and children. He said the Prime Minister expressed concern that such incidents have not substantially decreased.

Shibli Faraz said the recently passed Inheritance Bill has made the process of acquiring succession certificates easy for legal heirs.

More From This Category
Pakistani teenage girl kills mother for ...
07:56 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
PM Imran warns world of looming agricultural ...
06:59 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
HEC issues alert over accreditation of ...
05:24 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Pakistani ACCA topper Zara Naeem says she never ...
04:45 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Ex-senator Yasmeen Shah jailed for two years over ...
03:30 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Pakistan, Thailand vow to enhance cultural ...
02:45 PM | 17 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Pawri horai hai' girl Dananeer aspires to become a CSS officer
06:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr