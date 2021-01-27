Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 January 2021
08:42 AM | 27 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 January 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,800 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,000 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,100 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,550 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523
Karachi PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523
Islamabad PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523
Peshawar PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523
Quetta PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523
Sialkot PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523
Attock PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523
Gujranwala PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523
Jehlum PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523
Multan PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523
Bahawalpur PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523
Gujrat PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523
Nawabshah PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523
Chakwal PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523
Hyderabad PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523
Nowshehra PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523
Sargodha PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523
Faisalabad PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523
Mirpur PKR 110,800 PKR 1,523

