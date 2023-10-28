Elon Musk to provide internet in Gaza via Starlink

Elon Musk said on Saturday that SpaceX's Starlink will support communication links in Gaza with "internationally recognized aid organizations".

Musk said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was not clear who has authority for ground links in Gaza, but we do know that "no terminal has requested a connection in that area".

A telephone and internet blackout isolated people in the Gaza Strip from the world and from each other on Saturday, with calls to loved ones, ambulances or colleagues elsewhere all but impossible as Israel widened its air and ground assault.

Israel has cut all types of communications in Gaza ahead of the ground offensive in the Palestinian enclave. More than 7,700 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands of others wounded in the Israeli bombing of Gaza since Oct 7.