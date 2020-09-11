PM welcomes start of intra-Afghan negotiations

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday welcomed the announcement regarding the commencement of intra Afghan negotiations from tomorrow (Saturday).

In a statement on Friday, he said our combined efforts finally have brought forth the day that the Afghan people have been yearning for.

Imran Khan said the Afghans have suffered from continued conflict and bloodshed for more than forty years.

He said Pakistan has endured the fall out reflected in incidence of terrorism, loss of precious lives and huge economic cost.

The premier said that he has underlined for a long time that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that the only way forward is a negotiated political settlement.

He said Pakistan through its relentless efforts has played a pivotal role in facilitating the Afghan peace process to this juncture. He said we feel deeply gratified today as we have fulfilled our part of the responsibility.

The premier said it is now for the Afghan leaders to seize this historic opportunity, work together constructively and secure an inclusive, broad based and comprehensive political settlement.

Imran Khan said successful culmination of an Afghan-led and Afghan owned peace and reconciliation process is indispensable for Afghanistan and for regional peace, stability and prosperity.

He said Pakistan for its part will continue to remain in full support and solidarity with the Afghan people as they march forward in this consequential journey for peace and development.