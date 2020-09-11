NAB forms JIT to investigate sugar subsidy scandal
08:40 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
NAB forms JIT to investigate sugar subsidy scandal
ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau has established a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) for an impartial, independent and transparent investigation into alleged Sugar Subsidy Scandal.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal in Islamabad on Friday, after reviewing the report of Sugar Commission.

The committee to be headed by DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi will comprise of two investigation officers, a financial expert, a legal consultant, an expert pertaining to the matters of sugar industry, a Forensic expert and an additional director.

The NAB Chairman, Deputy Chairman, the Prosecutor General Accountability, and the DG Operations will review the report of the Combined Investigation Team on monthly basis.

The Chairman NAB directed that the investigation into Sugar subsidy should be completed in the most transparent manner and on professional lines.  He said that action will be taken as per the law against those who illegally received the sugar subsidy.

