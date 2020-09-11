Quaid’s vision of peaceful, prosperous Pakistan remains our goal: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa vowed that Pakistan will achieve Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of becoming vibrant, peaceful and prosperous country.

The ISPR in a twee said, “Nation pays homage to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Under his leadership, #Pakistan emerged as a separate sovereign state”.

“Quaid's vision of a vibrant, peaceful and prosperous Pak remains our goal. Together we shall achieve this, InshaAllah” COAS.

His remarks come as Pakistani nation marks 72nd death anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today (Friday).

In this connection, special ceremony of Quran Khawani and Fateha were held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi.