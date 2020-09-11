Bahrain becomes latest Arab country to recongise Israel
NEW YORK – After the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain has agreed to the establishment of full diplomatic relations with Israel. 

US President Donald Trump, who has brokered the peace deal between the two states, in a tweet has called it a historic breakthrough. 

Trump says, “Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!”

Last month, the UAE has struck a similar deal with the Israel. 

According to a joint statement, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al-Khalifa will visit the White House on September 15 to join Israel and the UAE to witness the historic signing ceremony regarding Declaration of Peace by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani of Bahrain

Trump, Bahrain’s king and Israeli PM spoke today where they reached the deal. 

This is a historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East. 

“Opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security, and prosperity in the region,” read the statement. 

“The United States expresses its gratitude to the Kingdom of Bahrain for hosting the historic Peace to Prosperity workshop in Manama on June 25, 2019, to advance the cause of peace, dignity, and economic opportunity for the Palestinian people. The parties will continue their efforts in this regard to achieve a just, comprehensive, and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to enable the Palestinian people to realize their full potential. Israel affirmed that as set forth in the Vision for Peace, all Muslims who come in peace may visit and pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem's other holy sites will remain open for peaceful worshippers of all faiths.” 

King Hamad and Netanyahu expressed their deep appreciation to President Trump for his dedication to peace in the region, his focus on shared challenges, and the pragmatic and unique approach he has taken to bringing their nations together, said the statement

The parties commend the UAE and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for his leadership on August 13, 2020, in announcing full diplomatic relations with Israel. 

