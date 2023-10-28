  

Why is Ushna Shah calling for boycott of McDonald's?

Maheen Khawaja
08:04 PM | 28 Oct, 2023
Why is Ushna Shah calling for boycott of McDonald's?
Pakistani actress Ushna Shah, a vocal advocate for Palestinian rights, shared a video on a microblogging platform during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The video depicted Israeli soldiers enjoying meals from McDonald's, prompting Shah to call for a complete boycott of the fast-food chain.

Expressing her discontent, Shah passionately urged the public to refrain from patronizing McDonald's. Furthermore, she emphasized that those who choose to support or promote the brand should be prepared to face the consequences, suggesting it be deemed as prohibited for Muslims, akin to pork consumption.

"I swear to God if I see anyone touch #McDonalds or have it anywhere near me I’m going to rage. Keep it the hell off my sets & if you choose to eat it or endorse it stay the hell away from me, & be prepared for an earful. And for Muslims, consider it as Haram as pork."

Shah alleged that McDonald's provided 4,000 food packets to Israeli soldiers involved in the Gaza conflict, indirectly supporting the Israeli Defense Forces.

It is worth noting that amid this controversy, the Pakistani McDonald's branch clarified its stance, asserting that it neither endorses nor supports the actions of Israel. They disclosed a substantial donation to the Palestinian cause, emphasizing their commitment to the humanitarian aspect of the situation.

The Palestinian death toll since the Israeli started massive attacks passed 7,700, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. Over 3,500 children have lost their lives in the ongoing war. 

McDonald's Pakistan donates Rs10 million for Palestinians amid Gaza war

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

