PM announces Rs1m for each hockey player after splendid show in Azlan Shah Cup

LAHORE – After demonstrating outstanding performance in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament, the national hockey team has arrived in Lahore with a silver medal.
At Allama Iqbal Airport, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashhood, Hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid, HEC Director Sports Javaid Memon, former captain Akhtar Rasool, Shabaz Senior, and a large number of hockey family members were present to welcome the players.
On this occasion, Rana Mashhood announced a prize of ten lakh rupees for each player on behalf of the Prime Minister.
According to Rana Mashhood, on May 15, the Prime Minister's patron-in-chief for hockey will meet the national team at the Prime Minister's House.
In a thrilling final showdown, Japan secured victory over Pakistan in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final, triumphing 4-1 in a penalty shootout.
The closely contested final culminated in a penalty shootout after both teams ended full time with a deadlock at two goals each.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 12, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 279.7 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|279.7
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
