Search

Sports

PM announces Rs1m for each hockey player after splendid show in Azlan Shah Cup

Web Desk
06:42 PM | 12 May, 2024
PM announces Rs1m for each hockey player after splendid show in Azlan Shah Cup

LAHORE – After demonstrating outstanding performance in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament, the national hockey team has arrived in Lahore with a silver medal.

At Allama Iqbal Airport, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashhood, Hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid, HEC Director Sports Javaid Memon, former captain Akhtar Rasool, Shabaz Senior, and a large number of hockey family members were present to welcome the players.

On this occasion, Rana Mashhood announced a prize of ten lakh rupees for each player on behalf of the Prime Minister. 

According to Rana Mashhood, on May 15, the Prime Minister's patron-in-chief for hockey will meet the national team at the Prime Minister's House.

In a thrilling final showdown, Japan secured victory over Pakistan in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final, triumphing 4-1 in a penalty shootout.

The closely contested final culminated in a penalty shootout after both teams ended full time with a deadlock at two goals each.

Japan beat Pakistan in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup Final

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

06:42 PM | 12 May, 2024

PM announces Rs1m for each hockey player after splendid show in Azlan ...

05:17 PM | 12 May, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi urges players to fight till last ball 

10:40 AM | 12 May, 2024

Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against Ireland in second T20I

08:13 PM | 11 May, 2024

James Anderson announces retirement from international cricket

09:32 AM | 11 May, 2024

Japan beat Pakistan in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup Final

08:24 PM | 10 May, 2024

Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan remain unbeaten as match against New Zealand ...

Sports

04:55 PM | 10 May, 2024

How to watch: Pakistan vs Ireland first T20I Live Streaming

08:45 AM | 10 May, 2024

PAKvIRE – Ireland beat Pakistan in first T20I

08:15 PM | 10 May, 2024

PAKvIRE: Babar Azam achieves another T20I milestone 

09:25 AM | 10 May, 2024

New Zealand batsman Colin Munro retires from international cricket

10:14 AM | 10 May, 2024

Mohammad Amir gets visa for Ireland T20I series

Advertisement

Latest

06:42 PM | 12 May, 2024

PM announces Rs1m for each hockey player after splendid show in Azlan Shah Cup

Gold & Silver

01:58 PM | 11 May, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 12 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 12, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 279.7 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 279.7 
Euro EUR 296 298.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: