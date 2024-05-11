Pakistan and Japan face off in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 Final today

Confident Pakistan will lock horns with Japan in final of Azlan Shah Hockey Cup today at Ipoh in Malaysia. The much-anticipated game will start at 5:30 PST.

Men in Green secured final spot for first time since 2011. Asian side reached the final with 11 points from 5 games, winning the bronze medal in the last fixture.

Friday's game between Pakistan and New Zealand was dead rubber and it ended in a draw, with both teams securing one point each, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said.

Six squads, including Malaysia, Korea, Japan, New Zealand, and Canada, are participating in the event.

Pakistan previously bagged Azlan Shah Cup title three times and came third in the last edition.

