Pakistan and Japan face off in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 Final today

Confident Pakistan will lock horns with Japan in final of Azlan Shah Hockey Cup today at Ipoh in Malaysia. The much-anticipated game will start at 5:30 PST.
Men in Green secured final spot for first time since 2011. Asian side reached the final with 11 points from 5 games, winning the bronze medal in the last fixture.
Friday's game between Pakistan and New Zealand was dead rubber and it ended in a draw, with both teams securing one point each, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said.
Six squads, including Malaysia, Korea, Japan, New Zealand, and Canada, are participating in the event.
Pakistan previously bagged Azlan Shah Cup title three times and came third in the last edition.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
