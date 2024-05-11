Search

Sports

Pakistan and Japan face off in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 Final today

Web Desk
09:32 AM | 11 May, 2024
Pakistan and Japan face off in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 Final today
Source: social media

Confident Pakistan will lock horns with Japan in final of Azlan Shah Hockey Cup today at Ipoh in Malaysia. The much-anticipated game will start at 5:30 PST.

Men in Green secured final spot for first time since 2011. Asian side reached the final with 11 points from 5 games, winning the bronze medal in the last fixture.

Friday's game between Pakistan and New Zealand was dead rubber and it ended in a draw, with both teams securing one point each, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said.

Six squads, including Malaysia, Korea, Japan, New Zealand, and Canada, are participating in the event.

Pakistan previously bagged Azlan Shah Cup title three times and came third in the last edition. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-May-2024/sultan-azlan-shah-cup-pakistan-reaches-finals-after-13-years
 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

09:32 AM | 11 May, 2024

Pakistan and Japan face off in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 Final today

08:24 PM | 10 May, 2024

Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan remain unbeaten as match against New Zealand ...

08:15 PM | 10 May, 2024

PAKvIRE: Babar Azam achieves another T20I milestone 

04:55 PM | 10 May, 2024

How to watch: Pakistan vs Ireland first T20I Live Streaming

10:14 AM | 10 May, 2024

Mohammad Amir gets visa for Ireland T20I series

09:25 AM | 10 May, 2024

New Zealand batsman Colin Munro retires from international cricket

Sports

11:25 PM | 8 May, 2024

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan reaches finals after 13 years

07:23 PM | 9 May, 2024

Tickets prices for Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match announced 

08:45 AM | 10 May, 2024

PAKvIRE – Ireland beat Pakistan in first T20I

05:48 PM | 8 May, 2024

Pakistan beat Canada by 5-4 in Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 

Advertisement

Latest

09:32 AM | 11 May, 2024

Pakistan and Japan face off in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 Final today

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 10 May, 2024

Gold prices see significant increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 11 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: