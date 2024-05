Five adl. Advocate Generals among 29 Law Officers dismissed from service

LAHORE – The government of Punjab dismissed 29 law officers including five additional advocate generals and 24 assistant advocate generals, from service.

A notification issued by law secretary said 29 officers have been directed asked to relinquish their posts at the earliest.

The additional advocate generals who were removed were Gulzar Ahmad Khan, Malik Sarood Ahmad, Muhammad Pervez Iqbal Cheema, Muhammad Nawaz Shah and Muhammad Arif Raja.

The assistant advocate generals were Shahid Mehmood, Chaudhry Muhammad Akram Khaksar, Syed Ali Riaz Kirmani, Asad Abbas, Zonesh Afzal Farooqa, Amir Umar Khan, Hafeezur Rehman, Mirza Muhammad Kamran Beg, Muhammad Asif Butt, Umar Rasheed, Khurram Shahzad Chughtai, Muhammad Nauman Sarwar, Malik Abdur Razzaq, Naveed Ahmad Sajjad Raja, Iftikhar Ibrahim Tahir, Syed Wajid Hussain Rizvi, Mushtaq Ahmad, Sahibzada Muhammad Saleem, Hafiza Mehnaz Nadeem Abbasi, Sajjad Iqbal, Tehreem Iqbal Butt, Sheeba Qaiser, Azmat Ali Khanzada and Irfan Arif Sheikh.