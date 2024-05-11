5000 SIMs of non-filers to be blocked daily as telecos send alert texts

ISLAMABAD – Telecom companies agreed to start closely watched blocking process of SIMs of non-filers after weeklong deadlock with FBR.

The government decided to tightened noose around tax evaders to widen tax base. Th recement moved come after several meetings with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and telecom operators to enforce Income Tax General Order No. 1, issued under Section 114 B of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

The country's apex tax collection authority shared list of 506,671 individuals who failed to file their tax returns for 2023, and their mobile phone SIMs will be blocked as a penalty.

However, telecom providers initially objected to the decision, citing lack of preparedness.

Telecos to start manual blocking process

in small batches in first phase

Meanwhile, first batch of 5,000 non-filers has been forwarded to telecom operators for SIM blocking, with subsequent batches to follow daily.

Telecom operators have also started sending messages to non-filers regarding SIM blocking for awareness.

FBR earlier identified millions of potential taxpayers who do not pay taxes and issued notices to them. Out of these, over half million individuals were selected for SIM blockade based on criteria related to taxable income declarations in previous years and non-filing for tax year 2023.