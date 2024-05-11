Lt Gen Nauman Zakria appointed Mangla Corps commander: report

ISLAMABAD – Lieutenant General Nauman Zakria NI(M) has been appointed the Mangla corps commander.

A report shared by Dawn claimed a new appointment on the coveted post. Lt Zakria replaced Lt Gen Ayman Bilal Safdar who reportedly took early retirement.

Lt Gen Inayat Hussain has replaced Lt Gen Zakria for his previous role. Military's media affair wing ISPR's Director General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, who was recently elevated to rank of Lt. Gen, sheds light on Lt Ayman's early retirement.

Army spokesperson said self-accountability within the military is a rigorous process, yet it is transparent and constantly active. Lt Gen Sharif said it initiates whenever there is a violation of rules, corruption, or disciplinary problems.

The military maintains a strong internal accountability system that operates continuously in different areas, he said.