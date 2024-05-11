Search

Lt Gen Nauman Zakria appointed Mangla Corps commander: report

Web Desk
11:17 AM | 11 May, 2024
Lt Gen Nauman Zakria appointed Mangla Corps commander: report
Source: cadetcollegewanaofficial/FB

ISLAMABAD – Lieutenant General Nauman Zakria NI(M) has been appointed the Mangla corps commander.

A report shared by Dawn claimed a new appointment on the coveted post. Lt Zakria replaced Lt Gen Ayman Bilal Safdar who reportedly took early retirement.

Lt Gen Inayat Hussain has replaced Lt Gen Zakria for his previous role. Military's media affair wing ISPR's Director General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, who was recently elevated to rank of Lt. Gen, sheds light on Lt Ayman's early retirement.

Army spokesperson said self-accountability within the military is a rigorous process, yet it is transparent and constantly active. Lt Gen Sharif said it initiates whenever there is a violation of rules, corruption, or disciplinary problems.

The military maintains a strong internal accountability system that operates continuously in different areas, he said.

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 11 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

