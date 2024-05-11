Lt Gen Nauman Zakria appointed Mangla Corps commander: report

ISLAMABAD – Lieutenant General Nauman Zakria NI(M) has been appointed the Mangla corps commander.
A report shared by Dawn claimed a new appointment on the coveted post. Lt Zakria replaced Lt Gen Ayman Bilal Safdar who reportedly took early retirement.
Lt Gen Inayat Hussain has replaced Lt Gen Zakria for his previous role. Military's media affair wing ISPR's Director General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, who was recently elevated to rank of Lt. Gen, sheds light on Lt Ayman's early retirement.
Army spokesperson said self-accountability within the military is a rigorous process, yet it is transparent and constantly active. Lt Gen Sharif said it initiates whenever there is a violation of rules, corruption, or disciplinary problems.
The military maintains a strong internal accountability system that operates continuously in different areas, he said.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
