DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif among three Maj Gen promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Web Desk
08:49 AM | 11 May, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Ahmed Shairf Chaudhry and two other generals have been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, The News reported.

The reshuffle was not officially publicised, as Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) is yet to announce the development.

The report shared in local publication reveals high-level promotions and appointments in the Pakistan Army. Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari and Major General Inayat Hussain have also been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general - three-star level, which is closely watched as officers on these ranks are indicative of potential future leaders within the Army.

It was reported that COAS General Asim Munir appointed the newly promoted officers to their coveted posts.

With fresh reshuffle, Lieutenant General Omer Bukhari will now serve as Commander 11 Corps (Peshawar) while  Lieutenant General Inayat Hussain will be chief of Logistics Services (GHQ).

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif will continue to perform his current duties as Army Spokesperson.

In 84 Long Course, Lt Gen Bukhari was awarded the sword of honour. Lt Gen Hussain, who belongs to Hunza, has received the presidential gold medal.

Before their promotions, Lt Gen Bukhari and Lt Gen Hussain were performing duties as vice chief of general staff at General Headquarters.

Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif replaces Babar Iftikhar as new DG ISPR

