Gold price plunges by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold recorded losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with downward trend in international market.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,700 to reach Rs241,200.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs1,280 to settle at Rs206,790.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity dipped by $17 to reach $2,335 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola and Rs2,486.28 per 10-gram in Pakistan.
A day earlier, gold registered significant gains in local market as per tola gold prices moved up by Rs2,400 to reach Rs242,700.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram surged by Rs2,058 to settle at Rs208,076 in local market.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.5
|747.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.14
|173.14
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.28
|26.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.08
|26.38
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.32
|307.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.60
|7.75
