Gold price plunges by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold recorded losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with downward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,700 to reach Rs241,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs1,280 to settle at Rs206,790.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity dipped by $17 to reach $2,335 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola and Rs2,486.28 per 10-gram in Pakistan.

A day earlier, gold registered significant gains in local market as per tola gold prices moved up by Rs2,400 to reach Rs242,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram surged by Rs2,058 to settle at Rs208,076 in local market.