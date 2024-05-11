Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif surprises TV host with his fluent Arabic speaking (VIDEO)

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is multilingual person as he aced the art of speaking in German, Arabic, Turkish and several other languages.

The premier lately appeared in an interview with Al Arabiya andhe stunned everyone with his proficiency in Arabic - a hard language to learn but it is easier for Urdu and Persian speakers to have relatively similar grammar and vocabulary.

Sharif, who spent years in Saudi Arabia during exile after 1999 coup, praised Pakistan in Arabic. 'Is this your first time in Pakistan' PM asked female anchor, to which she replied in affirmative.

Prime Minister then praised Pakistan's beauty, telling the anchor to spend more time here. He mentioned the pleasant weather of Islamabad, its air quality, and the picturesque view of the capital which is nestled around stunning Margalla Hills.

Shehbaz Sharif has previously shared his Arabic speaking skills with Imam e Kaaba and Saudi business personalities. He had stunned everyone by speaking in German and Turkish languages.







