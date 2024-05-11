Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif surprises TV host with his fluent Arabic speaking (VIDEO)

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is multilingual person as he aced the art of speaking in German, Arabic, Turkish and several other languages.
The premier lately appeared in an interview with Al Arabiya andhe stunned everyone with his proficiency in Arabic - a hard language to learn but it is easier for Urdu and Persian speakers to have relatively similar grammar and vocabulary.
Sharif, who spent years in Saudi Arabia during exile after 1999 coup, praised Pakistan in Arabic. 'Is this your first time in Pakistan' PM asked female anchor, to which she replied in affirmative.
Prime Minister then praised Pakistan's beauty, telling the anchor to spend more time here. He mentioned the pleasant weather of Islamabad, its air quality, and the picturesque view of the capital which is nestled around stunning Margalla Hills.
Shehbaz Sharif has previously shared his Arabic speaking skills with Imam e Kaaba and Saudi business personalities. He had stunned everyone by speaking in German and Turkish languages.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
