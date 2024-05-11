Pakistan's next satellite launch scheduled for May 30 after iCUBE's success

Pakistan has joined several countries around the world in space exploration endeavors and technology development.
After the successful launch of country's first lunar satellite, iCUBE, Pakistan is set to launch another satellite, MM1, on May 30.
This satellite, a joint project between SUPARCO and the National Space Agency, will contribute to the latest communication system, enhancing 5G internet services in Asian nation.
Lately, iCUBE Qamar, entered the moon's orbit, and is operating in extreme temperatures as low as minus 100 degrees Celsius.
The mission also beamed back first ever pictures with power constraints. It will provide crucial data on crater locations, water, and traces of ice on the moon's surface through surface-level analysis capabilities, transmitting images at a modest 1-kbps.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
