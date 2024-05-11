Pakistan's next satellite launch scheduled for May 30 after iCUBE's success

Pakistan has joined several countries around the world in space exploration endeavors and technology development.

After the successful launch of country's first lunar satellite, iCUBE, Pakistan is set to launch another satellite, MM1, on May 30.

This satellite, a joint project between SUPARCO and the National Space Agency, will contribute to the latest communication system, enhancing 5G internet services in Asian nation.

Lately, iCUBE Qamar, entered the moon's orbit, and is operating in extreme temperatures as low as minus 100 degrees Celsius.

The mission also beamed back first ever pictures with power constraints. It will provide crucial data on crater locations, water, and traces of ice on the moon's surface through surface-level analysis capabilities, transmitting images at a modest 1-kbps.