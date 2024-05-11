Honda CG 125 latest installment plan by Meezan Bank [May 2024 update]

Honda CG 125 dominates the two-wheeler market in Pakistan due to its reputation for durability and reliability, making it a favorite among riders for daily commutes.

The fuel efficiency of the Honda motorcycle is the key reason to drive its sales in Pakistan as petroleum prices are touching record high. Honda 125 is also known for its strong resale value, easy maintenance.

With smooth performance and easy handling, Honda CG 125 is best choice for people due to varied road conditions in the country.

Lately, Honda's brand reputation for quality and reliability further cements CG 125's status as a top choice for motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan.

Honda CG-125 is equipped with 4-stroke engine that generates 11-Horse Power with low fuel consumption.

Honda CG 125 Latest Price in Pakistan

As of May 2024, the base variant of Honda CG 125 is available for Rs23,900 in Pakistan.

Meezan Bank Installment Offer for Honda 125

Meezan Apni Bike Financing works on the Shariah-compliant mode of Musawammah, under which the Bank purchases the vehicle from the market and sells it to the customer, on mutually agreed easy monthly installments, payable over the selected tenure of the facility.

Here is the one-year installment plan with 30 percent down payment: