Honda CG 125 latest installment plan by Meezan Bank [May 2024 update]

Honda CG 125 dominates the two-wheeler market in Pakistan due to its reputation for durability and reliability, making it a favorite among riders for daily commutes.
The fuel efficiency of the Honda motorcycle is the key reason to drive its sales in Pakistan as petroleum prices are touching record high. Honda 125 is also known for its strong resale value, easy maintenance.
With smooth performance and easy handling, Honda CG 125 is best choice for people due to varied road conditions in the country.
Lately, Honda's brand reputation for quality and reliability further cements CG 125's status as a top choice for motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan.
Honda CG-125 is equipped with 4-stroke engine that generates 11-Horse Power with low fuel consumption.
As of May 2024, the base variant of Honda CG 125 is available for Rs23,900 in Pakistan.
Meezan Apni Bike Financing works on the Shariah-compliant mode of Musawammah, under which the Bank purchases the vehicle from the market and sells it to the customer, on mutually agreed easy monthly installments, payable over the selected tenure of the facility.
Here is the one-year installment plan with 30 percent down payment:
|Down Payment
|Rs70,470
|Processing Fee
|Rs1,800
|Total Upfront
|Rs72,270
|Number of Months
|12
|Per Month Installment
|Rs16,437
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
