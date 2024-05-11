Physics paper leaks online ahead of ninth class board exam in Karachi

KARACHI – Cheating mafia continues to dominate the ongoing matriculation examinations in Karachi as another paper leaked on social media just before the start of the today’s exam (May 11).

Reports said the physics paper of the ninth class started making rounds on social media before the exam began, raising objections over the integrity of the examination process.

The education board seems helpless as it has failed to control the cheating mafia, which shares question papers and leaked papers through WhatsApp groups.

A day earlier, the English paper leaked online nearly one hour before the start of the examination. The solved English paper was shared on social media.

On Friday, the officers and the vigilance team reported 147 cheating cases to the complaint cell while 6 mobile phones were also confiscated.