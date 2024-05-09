Sindh Matric Exams 2024: Cheating mafia on rampage as more papers leak on social media

KARACHI – Authorities in Sindh failed to control cheating mafia who continue to leak matric exams on WhatsApp and social platforms.

Sindh education department also banned media coverage as annual examinations of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) started this week.

On Thursday, Biology paper for class 9 from the Karachi Education Board was shared online before the exam. Even solved papers were shared in groups on the instant messaging app.

In Larkana, the Mathematics paper for class 9 surfaced online via WhatsApp while Pakistan Studies paper for Class 10 was shared online.

Despite the imposition of Section 144 around the examination centers, cheating mafia people still swarmed the exam places.

As media continue to report on the blatant cheating in matric exams, no improvement was observed today as several papers were leaked.









