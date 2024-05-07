Class 9 Computer Science paper leaked on social media hours before exam in Karachi

Class9 Computer Science paper has been leaked online in Karachi as cheating mafia once again outperformed authorities.

The question paper of the Class IX Computer science was leaked online and was shared widely in WhatsApp groups hours before the exam on Tuesday.

The exam was slated to start at 8:00 am but the question paper was available hours before on social platforms and chat groups.

Despite assurances from the Board of Secondary Education, Karachi, cheating mafia managed to leak paper. It exposed the inability of board observers to stop irregularities.

More to follow...