Pakistan arrests RAW-trained militants in Karachi raid

ISLAMABAD – Karachi police and intelligence agencies arrested two individuals trained by Indian intelligence agency RAW in raid conducted in Korangi.

The suspects, Khawar Hussain and Jabir, were reportedly trained by Research and Analysis Wing

RAW, and were reportedly involved in target killings in Pakistan and were sending details and pictures abroad.

Karachi SSP stated that arrested terrorists were found in possession of two hand grenades, a 9mm pistol, and ammunition.

He also mentioned that these individuals had been conducting reconnaissance of a target on behalf of foreign elements. The terrorists would send images and information gathered during these reconnaissance missions abroad and receive large sums of money from foreign bank accounts in return.

Incidents of Indian infiltration into Pakistani territory for intelligence and terrorist activities have been reported in the past, with several arrests of agents linked to India's intelligence agency, RAW.

Earlier this year, Pakistan's Foreign Secretary, Syrus Qazi, revealed evidence of Indian agents' involvement in the killings of two Pakistani citizens on Pakistani soil.

