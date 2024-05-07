Honda CG 125 Latest price in Pakistan May 2024

Honda bikes continue to rule Pakistani streets, despite huge increase in price. The company's two most selling bikes include Honda CD 70 and CG 125.
Honda CG 125 holds special place in two wheeler market due to its reputation for durability and reliability, making it a favorite among riders for daily commutes.
Its fuel efficiency is another major factor, especially in current circumstance where petrol prices are touching record high. Honda 125 is also known for its strong resale value, a key consideration for many buyers.
Its wide availability of parts, ensuring easy maintenance and repairs also contributed to sales. With smooth performance and easy handling, Honda CG 125 is well-suited to Pakistan's varied road conditions. Lastly, Honda's brand reputation for quality and reliability further cements CG 125's status as a top choice for motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan.
Honda CG 125 price in Pakistan 2024
|Model
|Price
|Honda CG 125
|Rs234,900
|Honda CG 125 Self Start
|Rs282,900
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|PKR 234,900
|Dimensions (LxWxH)
|1912 x 735 x 1026 mm
|Engine
|4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled
|Displacement
|125 cc
|Clutch
|N/A
|Transmission
|4-speed
|Horsepower
|11.0 HP @ 8500 RPM
|Torque
|9.5 Nm @ 7500 RPM
|Bore & Stroke
|56.5 x 49.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.0:1
|Petrol Capacity
|9.2L
|Fuel Average
|45.0 KM/L
|Starting
|Kick start
|Top Speed
|100 KM/H
|Dry Weight
|100 KG
|Frame
|Diamond Type Steel
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheel Size
|18 in
|Tyre at Back
|3.00 - 17
|Tyre at Front
|2.50 - 18
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 7, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's comes down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
