Honda CG 125 Latest price in Pakistan May 2024

Web Desk
10:52 AM | 7 May, 2024
Honda bikes continue to rule Pakistani streets, despite huge increase in price. The company's two most selling bikes include Honda CD 70 and CG 125. 

Honda CG 125 holds special place in two wheeler market due to its reputation for durability and reliability, making it a favorite among riders for daily commutes.

Its fuel efficiency is another major factor, especially in current circumstance where petrol prices are touching record high. Honda 125 is also known for its strong resale value, a key consideration for many buyers.

Its wide availability of parts, ensuring easy maintenance and repairs also contributed to sales. With smooth performance and easy handling, Honda CG 125 is well-suited to Pakistan's varied road conditions. Lastly, Honda's brand reputation for quality and reliability further cements CG 125's status as a top choice for motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan.

Honda CG 125 price in Pakistan 2024

Model Price
Honda CG 125 Rs234,900
Honda CG 125 Self Start Rs282,900

Honda CG 125 

Specification Details
Price PKR 234,900
Dimensions (LxWxH) 1912 x 735 x 1026 mm
Engine 4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled
Displacement 125 cc
Clutch N/A
Transmission 4-speed
Horsepower 11.0 HP @ 8500 RPM
Torque 9.5 Nm @ 7500 RPM
Bore & Stroke 56.5 x 49.5 mm
Compression Ratio 9.0:1
Petrol Capacity 9.2L
Fuel Average 45.0 KM/L
Starting Kick start
Top Speed 100 KM/H
Dry Weight 100 KG
Frame Diamond Type Steel
Ground Clearance 132 mm
Wheel Size 18 in
Tyre at Back 3.00 - 17
Tyre at Front 2.50 - 18

