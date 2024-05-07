Honda CG 125 Latest price in Pakistan May 2024

Honda bikes continue to rule Pakistani streets, despite huge increase in price. The company's two most selling bikes include Honda CD 70 and CG 125.

Honda CG 125 holds special place in two wheeler market due to its reputation for durability and reliability, making it a favorite among riders for daily commutes.

Its fuel efficiency is another major factor, especially in current circumstance where petrol prices are touching record high. Honda 125 is also known for its strong resale value, a key consideration for many buyers.

Its wide availability of parts, ensuring easy maintenance and repairs also contributed to sales. With smooth performance and easy handling, Honda CG 125 is well-suited to Pakistan's varied road conditions. Lastly, Honda's brand reputation for quality and reliability further cements CG 125's status as a top choice for motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan.

Honda CG 125 price in Pakistan 2024

Model Price Honda CG 125 Rs234,900 Honda CG 125 Self Start Rs282,900

Honda CG 125